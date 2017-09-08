SWAT roll looking for Orleans suspect comes up empty

Jefferson Parish deputies cordoned off a busy Metairie intersection Friday morning thinking they had cornered a man wanted in Orleans Parish for second-degree murder.

It turns out he was not inside the house.

The JPSO SWAT team surrounded a house in the 3100 block of White Street just after 9 a.m. looking for 23-year-old Michael Myers.

When police contacted people inside the house, three individuals, including a small child came out peacefully.

Deputies searched the house but did not find Myers.

Meyers is described as a black male, standing six feet two inches and weighing about 155 pounds. Myers has a tattoo of a cross on his forehead.

Myers is wanted in connection with a second degree-murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Myers is also wanted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in connection with an armed robbery.

The New Orleans Police Department is also looking for 24-year-old Jamal Horton in connection with the same second-degree murder.

Authorities do not believe Horton was in the house on White Street Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Meyers or Horton is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5305.

