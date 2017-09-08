Statewide blood drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has called for a statewide blood drive Friday to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey has prevented some blood drives, leading to a shortage in some areas.

Harvey is not the only storm affecting the blood supply. Victims from Hurricane Irma may be in need as well.

Edwards will participate in the statewide blood drive to help replenish the blood shortage.

