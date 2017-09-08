Firefighters climb 110 flights to honor 9/11 victims

Hundreds of first responders gear up for a climb they will never forget Saturday morning.

The annual New Orleans 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb happens at 400 Poydras Street Saturday morning as an effort to honor the hundreds of firefighters, police, and EMS workers who died during the attack on the Twin Towers on September 11.

Climbers climb up with full firefighter bunker gear and air tanks while wearing the name of a fallen first responder in an effort to get them to the top.

After the climb the event organizers will host the “Brotherhood Bash,” a family-friendly event that features a cook-off between departments and raises money for local families of fallen first responders.

The event takes place in Lafayette Square.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.