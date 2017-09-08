Old Catholic League foes DLS and St. Aug meet at Yulman Stadium

De La Salle's run to the Superdome ended a week short in 2016, with a Parkview 34-14 win in the semifinals. The Cavs entered the matchup unbeaten, but not tested often, due to a weak district schedule. In 2017, DLS scheduled much tougher in non-district, playing defending state champs Riverside and Karr.

"This year there's not many teams I said no to, as you can see on our schedule. We're going to see how that plays out," said De La Salle Head Coach Ryan Manale. "If we stay healthy, that's going to benefit us tremendously to play a tough schedule. Even if our record is somewhere around .500, we may be a better football team later in the year if we stay healthy and our chemistry is right, and by good teams and coaches exposing our weaknesses."

Tonight, another tough non-district opponent awaits, St. Augustine. The old Catholic League rival is undefeated, after dispatching McDonogh 35 6-0.

" I think to our alums and our fan base, and their fan base, this is a big game. Tons of emails, and phone calls with excitement for this game. I'm excited for the De La Salle community to be able to play St. Augustine. As far as us, the team and the players, it's more about us than them. We know the type pf talent they have. We just need to focus on being our best, to give us an opportunity Friday night," said Manale.

St. Aug will be a slight disadvantage tonight when they face De La Salle. Hurricane Harvey affiliated rain moved their game last week to Sunday. So they only five days to prepare for the Cavs.

