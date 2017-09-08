VIDEO: Customer causes explosion at North Shore gas station

An accident caused a fire and major damage to a truck in Robert early Friday. (FOX 8)

A gas station in Robert almost ended up in flames when a customer accidentally started a fire.

No one was injured, according to the wife of the owner.

“We are grateful for the 8th Ward Fire Department and their rapid response,” Brenna Barzenick said in a Facebook post.

Barzenick caught images of the truck that caught fire.

It is unclear exactly how the flames started. The owner of the store said all customers should obey warning signs.

The business was open on Friday, hours after the accident happened.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.