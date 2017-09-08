Police search for man accused of back-to-back armed robberies

New Orleans Police announced an arrest warrant today for a man wanted for two armed robberies.

They believe Tyrese Nathan robbed someone in the 800 block of Lady Gray Street on August 21. Investigators also say he is the suspect in an armed robbery in the 10000 block of Curran Boulevard on August 22. Investigators say after the incidents they were able to develop Nathan as a suspect in both cases.

Anyone with information about Nathan is asked to call Seventh District Detectives at (504) 658-6070, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.