Allen Henry is excited to join the Fox 8 Morning Edition team.

Allen was born and raised in Troy, Ohio and has always had a love of television.

He was a founding member of his high school's broadcast journalism club which proved to be so successful, it turned into a class within a year.

Allen is a graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University where he majored in Broadcast Journalism with a specialization in Sociology and Political Science.

While at OU, Allen had the privilege of working as an intern with the Scripps Howard Foundation Wire in Washington D.C. covering The White House, Congress and the National Spelling Bee. He was also selected as a Statehouse News Bureau Fellow, where he covered Ohio state politics from Columbus.

Just days after finishing at Ohio University, Allen flew to Montgomery, Alabama and accepted a job with our sister station WSFA 12 News.

During his time there, Allen was involved with several major stories including the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march, the state's takeover of Montgomery Public Schools and several investigations with the 12 News Defenders, helping one man recover thousands of dollars from his tax refund.

Allen is no stranger to Lousiana. He was chosen to be part of a special Raycom team that assisted with coverage of the Baton Rouge flooding in August 2016 and considers that week to be the most important of his career so far.

In his spare time, Allen enjoys riding his bike, trying new places to eat and drink, traveling, and competitively playing board games.

If you have any story ideas, food and drink suggestions or just think you can beat Allen in Monopoly, you can email him at ahenry@fox8live.com or tweet him @AllenHenry.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved