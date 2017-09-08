Chase Daniel upgraded in Saints injury report - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Chase Daniel upgraded in Saints injury report

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Stephone Anthony was listed as limited on the Saints practice report. (Source: Nola.com) Stephone Anthony was listed as limited on the Saints practice report. (Source: Nola.com)
(WVUE) -

The Saints released their Friday injury report and the biggest change was from backup quarterback, Chase Daniel. Daniel was a full participant after being limited on Thursday. The rest of the report remained the same. Stephone Anthony was limited with ankle injury; Terron Armstead (shoulder), Trey Hendrickson (illness), Nate Stupar (hamstring) and Jon Dorenbos (illness) did not participate.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • Chase Daniel upgraded in Saints injury report

    Chase Daniel upgraded in Saints injury report

    Stephone Anthony was listed as limited on the Saints practice report. (Source: Nola.com)Stephone Anthony was listed as limited on the Saints practice report. (Source: Nola.com)
    The Saints released their Friday injury report and the biggest change was from backup quarterback, Chase Daniel. Daniel was a full participant after being limited on Thursday. The rest of the report remained the same. Stephone Anthony was limited with ankle injury; Terron Armstead (shoulder), Trey Hendrickson (illness), Nate Stupar (hamstring) and Jon Dorenbos (illness) did not participate. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    The Saints released their Friday injury report and the biggest change was from backup quarterback, Chase Daniel. Daniel was a full participant after being limited on Thursday. The rest of the report remained the same. Stephone Anthony was limited with ankle injury; Terron Armstead (shoulder), Trey Hendrickson (illness), Nate Stupar (hamstring) and Jon Dorenbos (illness) did not participate. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>

  • Old Catholic League foes DLS and St. Aug meet at Yulman Stadium

    Old Catholic League foes DLS and St. Aug meet at Yulman Stadium

    De La Salle quarterback Julian Gums leads a dangerous offense against St. Aug tonight. Source: Nola.comDe La Salle quarterback Julian Gums leads a dangerous offense against St. Aug tonight. Source: Nola.com

    De La Salle's run to the Superdome ended a week short in 2016, with a Parkview 34-14 win in the semifinals. The Cavs entered the matchup unbeaten, but not tested often, due to a weak district schedule. In 2017, DLS scheduled much tougher in non-district, playing defending state champs Riverside and Karr.  "This year there's not many teams I said no to, as you can see on our schedule. We're going to see how that plays out," said De La Salle Head Coach Ryan Manale. "...

    more>>

    De La Salle's run to the Superdome ended a week short in 2016, with a Parkview 34-14 win in the semifinals. The Cavs entered the matchup unbeaten, but not tested often, due to a weak district schedule. In 2017, DLS scheduled much tougher in non-district, playing defending state champs Riverside and Karr.  "This year there's not many teams I said no to, as you can see on our schedule. We're going to see how that plays out," said De La Salle Head Coach Ryan Manale. "...

    more>>

  • Concerns about Saints offense: Final Word responses on Game Plan, Week 1

    Concerns about Saints offense: Final Word responses on Game Plan, Week 1

    Source: Raycom Saints BroadcastSource: Raycom Saints Broadcast

    You've got questions? We've got answers.

    more>>

    You've got questions? We've got answers.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly