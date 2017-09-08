Chase Daniel upgraded in Saints injury report

De La Salle's run to the Superdome ended a week short in 2016, with a Parkview 34-14 win in the semifinals. The Cavs entered the matchup unbeaten, but not tested often, due to a weak district schedule. In 2017, DLS scheduled much tougher in non-district, playing defending state champs Riverside and Karr. "This year there's not many teams I said no to, as you can see on our schedule. We're going to see how that plays out," said De La Salle Head Coach Ryan Manale. "...