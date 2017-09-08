Saints waive running back Daniel Lasco

The Saints have waived running back Daniel Lasco. The Saints drafted Lasco in the seventh round a season ago. In 2016, he finished with 11 carries for 32 yards and two receptions for 11 yards. He was primarily used on special teams in the seven games he was active.

The move is the corresponding transaction to the team resigning tackle Bryce Harris. The Saints also released tight end John Phillips off injured reserve with an injury settlement.

