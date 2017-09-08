Emergency catch basin cleaning begins in N.O.

The scope of the project includes cleaning catch basins and smaller drain lines that are the responsibility of the Department of Works. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

A drainage crisis in the City of New Orleans prompts the emergency cleaning of catch basins across the city.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, a Kenner company began the process of cleaning about 15,000 catch basins September 8. The company's crews are working under an emergency contract approved after the August 5 flood.

The company has 120 days to complete their project. The scope of the project includes cleaning catch basins and smaller drain lines that are the responsibility of the Department of Works.

