Meraux teenager found safe

A 15-year-old Meraux teen who was reported missing by her family has been located and is in good health, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said Krystal Vicknair was last seen at her home on the morning of Aug. 29, prior to leaving for school. Krystal had not returned home or been heard from but was reported as being seen in New Orleans near Tulane Avenue and Canal Street.

When she left her residence, Krystal was wearing a navy blue Chalmette High ROTC uniform.

