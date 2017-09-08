SPCA offers free help to Harvey victims and Irma evacuees with pets

The Louisiana SPCA is reaching out to hurricane evacuees with pets who may be in New Orleans.

The non-profit is offering veterinary care and basic pet supplies at no cost to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma evacuees who are in town.

"We want to do as much as we can for displaced pet owners," says Louisiana SPCA CEO, Ana Zorrilla. "Whether your pet needs vaccinations, medication refills, basic supplies like a leash, crate, litter or food, the Louisiana SPCA is here to help."

Click here to fill out the online form or call 504-368-5191. The LA SPCA says a staff member will contact pet owners who apply online to schedule an appointment at the Community Clinic for veterinary services or a pickup time for supplies.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.