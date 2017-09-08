Country Day cruises past Bonnabel, 35-0

Country Day cruised to a 35-0 win over Bonnabel thanks to three touchdown passes from Justin Ibieta, solid defense and a blocked punt from Darian Holder which was recovered by C.D. St. Hilaire.

Up next, the Cajuns host Episcopal of Baton Rouge while Bonnabel looks for their first win of the season against West St. John.

