JPSO arrest man in Marrero accidental shooting

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Meraux teen who was reported missing by her family.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after his gun discharged and injured his friend.more>>
St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran plans to introduce an ordinance at the parish's September 18 council meeting to cancel a lease ordinance that some residents have called "bad" and "dirty".more>>
Hurricane Harvey provided record rainfall in Texas, and affected the nation’s oil industry. At $2.65, the national average price for a gallon of gas is 27 cents more than at this time last week.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA is reaching out to hurricane evacuees with pets who may be in New Orleans.more>>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.more>>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.more>>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Floridamore>>
