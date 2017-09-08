JPSO arrest man in Marrero accidental shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after his gun discharged and injured his friend.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m in the 2000 block of Rue Racine Drive.

According to investigators, the victim, 24-year-old Russell Flugence, was standing in the driveway of his home on the passenger’s side of his friend’s vehicle. Flugence’s friend, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Carter was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Carter told investigators that he was handing Flugence his .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun when the gun discharged, striking him in the abdomen. Carter then drove Flugence to West Jefferson Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators say while at the hospital, Carter granted deputies permission to search the vehicle. During the search, a spent .45 caliber shell casing along with numerous bags of marijuana were found.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for negligent injury, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics.

