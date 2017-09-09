St. Charles Catholic stuns Destrehan in dominant performance

Despite being without star quarterback Lloyd Nash due to injury, St. Charles Catholic took down Destrehan in dominant fashion with a 24-8 victory to hand the Wildcats their first regular season loss in over a year.

The Comets jumped out to a 24-0 lead before a late score brought the game within 16 points. The Wildcats' campaign won't get any easier as they host John Ehret next week. Meanwhile, SCC heads east to face Wilkinson County in Mississippi.

