De La Salle runs all over St. Aug at Yulman Stadium

Julian Gums ran for three touchdowns on the night. Source: Nola.com

Old school Catholic League rivals De La Salle and St. Augustine reunited at Yulman Stadium, but it was the Cavaliers that will remember this night more fondly. De La Salle quarterback Julian Gums accounted for four touchdowns in a 38-12 victory over the Purple Knights.

Gums scored on runs of 7, 16, and 19 yards. He also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Marquez. Kendall Collins, Jr. scored the other Cav touchdown on a 2-yard run.

The Cavaliers improve their record to 2-0. Next week, De La Salle host an undefeated Edna Karr. St. Aug drops to 1-1 on the season.

