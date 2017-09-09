Vandebilt Catholic continues high-scoring style in 62-10 win over H.L. Bourgeois

Andrew Robison and company continue to light up the scoreboard as Vandebilt Catholic beat H.L. Bourgeois 62-10 in week two of the high school season.

The Braves hung tough long enough to tie the score at ten but it was all Terriers from that point as VC scored 52 unanswered points. Jeremy Atwell's squad will put their perfect record on the line in week three against Archbishop Shaw while HLB will seek their first win taking on Ellender.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.