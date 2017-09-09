John Ehret edges Hahnville, 46-41 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

John Ehret edges Hahnville, 46-41

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
In a showdown of athletic runners in both backfields, it was the duo of Travis Mumphrey and Terrell Brown that triumphed as John Ehret beat Hahnville, 46-41 at Hoss Memtsas Stadium Friday night.

The result draws both teams to 1-1 on the season. Ehret will look to keep their winning ways going against Destrehan, who lost their first regular season game in over a year, while Hahnville takes on Brother Martin in week three.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

