Karr shuts out Landry-Walker in the 'Battle of Algiers'

Edna Karr improves their record to 2-0, after dispatching of Landry-Walker. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Karr's defense only needed one score from Ronnie Jackson to deliver a victory over rivals Landry-Walker, but the running back went above and beyond the call, racking up four touchdowns on the ground, giving the Cougars a 24-0 win.

Jackson scored on runs of 3, 28, 4, and 21 yards. He finished with 19 rushes for 109 yards.

"I can't say it was my game, because it's a team game. They came out and talked to me as a team and said it was time to eat. And that's what I was able to do. I went out and ate with the team and it led me to four touchdowns," Ronnie Jackson told Nola.com.

Karr improves to 2-0 on the young season. Next week, the Cougars face an undefeated De La Salle at Tad Gormley Stadium. Landry-Walker falls to 0-2.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.