Karr shuts out Landry-Walker in the 'Battle of Algiers'

Karr's defense only needed one score from Ronnie Jackson to deliver a victory over rivals Landry-Walker, but the running back went above and beyond the call, racking up four touchdowns on the ground, giving the Cougars a 24-0 win. Jackson scored on runs of 3, 28, 4, and 21 yards. He finished with 19 rushes for 109 yards. "I can't say it was my game (because) it's a team game. They came out and talked to me as a team and said it was time to eat. And that's what I was able to do....more>>
