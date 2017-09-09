STPSO: Man shot during Slidell armed robbery

The St. Tammay Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday night.

According to investigators, the victim arrived at Slidell Memorial Hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the abdomen just after 7 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives were led to the scene of the shooting, the victim’s residence in the 300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

According to investigators, the victim was shot during an armed robbery.

The STPSO says they have a juvenile in custody in connection with the shooting.

The shooting victim is currently listed in guarded by stable condition following surgery.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

