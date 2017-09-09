Stupar, Hendrickson out for Saints season opener

Nate Stupar was a nice addition to the Saints defense in 2016. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Several Saints continue to battle injuries into their Monday Night Football season opener.

Listed as "out" on Saturday's injury report are rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson, due to illness, and linebacker Nate Stupar, who does the bulk of his work on special teams.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, obviously, will remain out until his shoulder is fully healed.

As for linebacker Stephone Anthony, who only made one preseason appearance, he's listed as questionable with a high ankle sprain. He was limited in practice all week.

Quarterback Chase Daniel is good to go.

