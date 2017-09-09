NOFD: Two-alarm fire destroys home in Bywater

Waiting for more evidence, but it looks like Irma is beginning to make it's turn north. The 4 p.m. advisory showed just as much northern movement as west which is an encouraging sign.more>>
New Orleans fire fighters extinguished a two-alarm fire, Saturday, that destroyed a Bywater home.more>>
Several Saints continue to battle injuries into their Monday Night Football season opener.more>>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.more>>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.more>>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.more>>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.more>>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!more>>
