NOFD: Two-alarm fire destroys home in Bywater

New Orleans fire fighters extinguished a two-alarm fire, Saturday, that destroyed a Bywater home. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Pauline Street, just after 1:30 p.m.

According to an NOFD spokesperson, firefighters arrived on scene and found the rear of the one-story shotgun-style house on fire. Firefighters immediately struck a second alarm due to the intensity of the blaze. The fire caused a partial collapse of the rear of the structure.

Fire crews were able to enter the home and keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. The firefighters were eventually ordered to evacuate the structure due to concerns of the building's stability.

Investigators learned that the home was occupied and following two different searches, firefighters determined that nobody was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

