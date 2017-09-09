Nicondra: Irma showing signs of a turn; staying dry and sunny in Louisiana, Mississippi

Waiting for more evidence, but it looks like Irma is beginning to make it's turn north. The 4 p.m. advisory showed just as much northern movement as west which is an encouraging sign. The center of the storm is near the edge of the high that's been steering it along and all models have been in agreement that it would start the turn Saturday evening. Seeing a trend in the next several advisories should help to ease fears along our part of the Gulf Coast, but our friends in Florida need our prayers Saturday night and for the next few days.

In the meantime beautiful weather will continue across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi for the next week partially helped by the circulation around Irma sling-shotting continental dry air back our way. Sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid 80's will stick around. We will also stay away from rain as well.

Overnight lows will once again reach the upper 50's on the North Shore with upper 60's and low 70's south of the lake. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid 80's.

There will be some occasional passing clouds especially on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

In addition to Irma, the last advisory was issued on Katia after landfall in Veracruz, Mexico. Jose threatened the Northern Leeward Islands that were already devastated by Irma moving away as the weekend continues. None of these storms are threatening Southeast Louisiana.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Nicondra Norwood

