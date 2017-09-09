Five quick observations from LSU vs. UT-Chattanooga

Here are five things I took away from Saturday's LSU victory over UT-Chattanooga.

1. Danny Etling is very comfortable with the deep ball

We saw it a couple of times against BYU, and we saw it even more against Mocs. He found Drake Davis, Stephen Sullivan and D.J. Chark for some big shot plays. Etling only competed eight passes, but they went for 227 yards. However, that brings us to observation number two, which isn’t as positive.

2. The Tigers still struggle in the red zone

Outside of the deep ball, the Tigers were hard pressed to get anything going in the short passing game inside the red zone. Through two games against average defenses, it’s been Derrius Guice, Darrel Williams or bust inside the 20. And when they couldn’t get in the endzone….

3. LSU has to find consistency at kicker

We’ve now seen Jack Gonsoulin miss make-able field goals in back-to-back games. A 40-yard miss against UT-Chattanooga got him pulled from the game and replaced by Connor Culp. However, Culp proceeded to come up short in his first attempt. He was able to connect from 45 yards a bit later.

4. Greedy Williams is, indeed, greedy

In two games, the redshirt freshman has two interceptions. In fact, Williams should probably have a third that was overturned after replay. His closing speed and ball skills were also on display with a PBU in the endzone on UT-Chattanooga’s first drive. Kevin Toliver who?

5. DC Dave Aranda has more than a few pass rushing weapons

Through two games, the Tigers aren’t exactly missing Arden Key. That’s not shade toward Key, either. That’s just how good K’Lavon Chaisson and Corey Thompson have been getting after opposing quarterbacks. We can’t wait to see what LSU has in store with what Ed Orgeron called their speedy defense “cheetah” package.

