Balanced offensive attack leads to LSU victory over Chattanooga, 45-10

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -LSU relied on its powerful rushing attack, some deep balls from Danny Etling, and speed on defense to get a dominant 45-10 win over Chattanooga in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night in Death Valley.

Quarterback Danny Etling was 8-of-14 for 227 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown strike to Drake Davis. DJ Chark, Etling's "go-to" receiver, hauled in three catches for 103 yards. Chark also returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Freshman defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson had two sacks in the game. The defense finished with five total. Andraez Williams and Kary Vincent Jr. each had an interception in the game.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said the penalties were unacceptable in the first half. On the night the Tigers committed 11 penalties for 74 yards. Orgeron said the team still needs to find a field goal kicker. Jack Gonsoulin failed to connect from 40 yards and Connor Culp missed from 47 yards. He added he is "very concerned" about the kicking situation.

"Maybe Arden [Key] can come back and kick next week," Orgeron joked when pressed about the matter.

Orgeron added he, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, and everyone else with the defense were disappointed to give up the one touchdown in the game. He said he was also very disappointed in the defense's pass rush to start the contest, but then the players heated up.a\e

The Tigers (2-0) gave up their first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. The Mocs fell to 0-2 with the loss.