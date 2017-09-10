Balanced offensive attack leads to LSU victory over Chattanooga, 45-10

The Tigers showed more good than bad against UT-Chattanooga, but they'll have to get better going into Starkville next week.more>>
Quarterback Zach Abey amassed 240 total yards with a touchdown, leading Navy past Tulane 23-21 in the American Athletic Conference opener Saturday.more>>
Several Saints continue to battle injuries into their Monday Night Football season opener.more>>
In a showdown of athletic runners in both backfields, it was the duo of Travis Mumphrey and Terrell Brown that triumphed as John Ehret beat Hahnville, 46-41 at Hoss Memtsas Stadium Friday night.more>>
