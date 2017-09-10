Five shot outside New Orleans night club - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Five shot outside New Orleans night club

Written by: Stephanie Eure, News Content Specialist
The NOPD is investigating a shooting in on September 10, 2017 that left five people injured. The NOPD is investigating a shooting in on September 10, 2017 that left five people injured.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Police are investigating a shooting that injured five people in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward early Sunday.

It happened near the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue.  Officials say just after 1:46 a.m. officers responded to a call of someone shot in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered one male and four females with gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.

The victims’ condition is unknown at this time. Names have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050, or  CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

