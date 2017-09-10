Five shot outside New Orleans night club

The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the early hours today (September 10, 2017) at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue that left five people injured. At about 1:46 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered five people - four females and one male - outside of a night club suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported via EMS to area h...more>>
The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the early hours today (September 10, 2017) at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue that left five people injured. At about 1:46 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered five people - four females and one male - outside of a night club suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported via EMS to area h...more>>
LSU relied on its powerful rushing attack and speed on defense to get a dominant 45-10 win over Chattanooga in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night in Death Valley.more>>
LSU relied on its powerful rushing attack and speed on defense to get a dominant 45-10 win over Chattanooga in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night in Death Valley.more>>
The Tigers showed more good than bad against UT-Chattanooga, but they'll have to get better going into Starkville next week.more>>
The Tigers showed more good than bad against UT-Chattanooga, but they'll have to get better going into Starkville next week.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Floridians who chose to stay in Hurricane Irma's path, brace themselves for the worst. FOX 8 spoke to one Slidell native, living in Key Largo, Florida, who says he fears the storm will decimate the area.more>>
Floridians who chose to stay in Hurricane Irma's path, brace themselves for the worst. FOX 8 spoke to one Slidell native, living in Key Largo, Florida, who says he fears the storm will decimate the area.more>>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.more>>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.more>>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.more>>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.more>>
Several counties along and near the coast of South Carolina remain under hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge advisories as Irma continued its trek toward the Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.more>>
Several counties along and near the coast of South Carolina remain under hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge advisories as Irma continued its trek toward the Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.more>>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.more>>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.more>>