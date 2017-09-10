Four shot outside New Orleans night club

The NOPD is investigating a shooting in on September 10, 2017 that left five people injured.

Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward early Sunday.

It happened near the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue. Officials say around 1:45 a.m. officers responded to a call of someone shot in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered one male and three females suffering gunshot wounds. All of the victims were transported to the hospital by EMS. A fourth female was transported by EMS for an apparent gunshot wound, but it was later discovered that she was not shot.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time. Names have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.