Four shot outside New Orleans night club

Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.more>>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.more>>
Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward early Sunday.more>>
Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward early Sunday.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking in Algiers early Sunday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking in Algiers early Sunday morning.more>>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.more>>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.more>>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.more>>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.more>>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.more>>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.more>>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.more>>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.more>>
According to NPR, the cranes were designed to withstand winds of 145 mph, but Irma was only producing hurricane force winds equivalent to a Category 1 storm when the crane fell.more>>
According to NPR, the cranes were designed to withstand winds of 145 mph, but Irma was only producing hurricane force winds equivalent to a Category 1 storm when the crane fell.more>>