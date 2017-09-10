Four shot outside New Orleans night club - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Four shot outside New Orleans night club

Written by: Stephanie Eure, News Content Specialist
Connect
The NOPD is investigating a shooting in on September 10, 2017 that left five people injured. The NOPD is investigating a shooting in on September 10, 2017 that left five people injured.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward early Sunday.

It happened near the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue. Officials say around 1:45 a.m. officers responded to a call of someone shot in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered one male and three females suffering gunshot wounds. All of the victims were transported to the hospital by EMS. A fourth female was transported by EMS for an apparent gunshot wound, but it was later discovered that she was not shot. 

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time. Names have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050, or  CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Hurricane Irma exposes ocean bottom as far as eye can see in Bahamas

    Hurricane Irma exposes ocean bottom as far as eye can see in Bahamas

    Saturday, September 9 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-09-10 00:49:27 GMT
    No water in ocean as far as the eye can see (Source: Facebook)No water in ocean as far as the eye can see (Source: Facebook)

    No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.  

    more>>

    No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.  

    more>>

  • Watch Hurricane Irma live stream from Sarasota

    Watch Hurricane Irma live stream from Sarasota

    Saturday, September 9 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-09-09 22:29:25 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-09-09 22:50:51 GMT

    WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region. 

    more>>

    WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region. 

    more>>

  • 'Pray for everybody': Irma begins its assault on Florida

    'Pray for everybody': Irma begins its assault on Florida

    Sunday, September 10 2017 7:01 AM EDT2017-09-10 11:01:56 GMT
    Sunday, September 10 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-09-10 16:06:54 GMT

    Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.

    more>>

    Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly