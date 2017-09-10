Man and woman carjacked during ‘bump and run’

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking in Algiers early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Behrman Avenue and DeArmas Street.

Police say a male and a female were in their car when they were bumped from behind. They were then approached by two suspects who demanded that they get out of the vehicle. The victims complied and the suspects fled with the victim’s vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this carjacking, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

