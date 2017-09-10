Report: Eagles sending 7th-rd. pick for Dorenbos trade

Lance Legendre's three touchdown passes, and a stout Easton defense only giving up a little over 200 yards total. led to an Eagle 29-0 shutout of Brother Martin. Legendre connected with Yo'Heinz Tyler on a 45-yard touchdown, and Damien Tate nabbed 55 and 74-yard passes for scores. Easton improves to 2-0 on the season, with both wins coming against Catholic League schools. Last week, the Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The Tigers showed more good than bad against UT-Chattanooga, but they'll have to get better going into Starkville next week.
Quarterback Zach Abey amassed 240 total yards with a touchdown, leading Navy past Tulane 23-21 in the American Athletic Conference opener Saturday.
