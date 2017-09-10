Lance Legendre's 3 TD passes key to Easton win over Brother Mart - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Lance Legendre's 3 TD passes key to Easton win over Brother Martin

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Easton wide receiver Yo'Heinz Tyler caught one of three Lance Legendre TD passes. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Easton wide receiver Yo'Heinz Tyler caught one of three Lance Legendre TD passes. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
Lance Legendre's three touchdown passes, and a stout Easton defense only giving up a little over 200 yards total, led to an Eagle 29-0 shutout over Brother Martin.

Legendre connected with Yo'Heinz Tyler on a 45-yard touchdown, and Damien Tate nabbed 55 and 74-yard passes for scores.

Easton improves to 2-0 on the season, with both wins coming against Catholic League schools. Last week, the Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14.

