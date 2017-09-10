Lance Legendre's 3 TD passes key to Easton win over Brother Martin

The Tigers showed more good than bad against UT-Chattanooga, but they'll have to get better going into Starkville next week.more>>
Quarterback Zach Abey amassed 240 total yards with a touchdown, leading Navy past Tulane 23-21 in the American Athletic Conference opener Saturday.more>>
