Two-alarm fire damages Kenner apartment building

Kenner firefighters battled a two-alarm fire, Sunday, that left an apartment building damaged. The Kenner Fire Department received the call at 5:18 p.m. notifying crews of a fire at the Sugar Mill apartment complex in the 4500 block of Williams Boulevard.

According to a Kenner Fire spokesperson, the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings but the extent of the damage has left all 24 units in the building uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross has been notified as is assisting the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

