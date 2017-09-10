Saints will stay aggressive on offense, no matter the opponent - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints will stay aggressive on offense, no matter the opponent

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Drew Brees enters his 12th season with the Black and Gold. (Source: Mark Lagrange) Drew Brees enters his 12th season with the Black and Gold. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WVUE) -

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is where the Saints will open their season Monday night. The Black and Gold will face a Vikings defense that thrives on takeaways. Drew Brees is aware, just don't expect him or his offense to all of a sudden go conservative.

"No, that's not our mentality," said Brees. "I've heard it said, being phrased 'aggressively smart'. Bottom line is when you have your opportunities to make plays, you have make them. You have opportunities to make big plays and big shots, you take them. If they're not there, you take it down, and you'll just know that you'll call it again another time."

Last season, the Vikings created 27 total takeaways, tied for seventh in the NFL. The Saints must avoid that trap on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Gillen AP poll: Oklahoma moves up to No. 2, LSU holds firm at No. 8

    Gillen AP poll: Oklahoma moves up to No. 2, LSU holds firm at No. 8

    LSU opens conference play this Saturday at Mississippi State. Source: Mark LagrangeLSU opens conference play this Saturday at Mississippi State. Source: Mark Lagrange

    Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners, officially threw their hat in the national championship ring with a 31-16 road win at No. 2 Ohio State. 

    more>>

    Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners, officially threw their hat in the national championship ring with a 31-16 road win at No. 2 Ohio State. 

    more>>

  • Juan's World: Prediction time for the Saints

    Drew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. (Source: WVUE)Drew Brees knows how much a fast start means to his team. (Source: WVUE)

    Welcome in to Juan's World and what say YOU about this Saints season? Got them finishing with a playoff spot? I sure do. In fact, I'm predicting a 10-6 finish, which will get them the wild card. 

    more>>

    Welcome in to Juan's World and what say YOU about this Saints season? Got them finishing with a playoff spot? I sure do. In fact, I'm predicting a 10-6 finish, which will get them the wild card. 

    more>>

  • Saints will stay aggressive on offense, no matter the opponent

    Saints will stay aggressive on offense, no matter the opponent

    Drew Brees enters his 12th season with the Black and Gold. (Source: Mark Lagrange)Drew Brees enters his 12th season with the Black and Gold. (Source: Mark Lagrange)

    US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is where the Saints will open their season Monday night. The Black and Gold will face a Vikings defense that thrives on takeaways. 

    more>>

    US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is where the Saints will open their season Monday night. The Black and Gold will face a Vikings defense that thrives on takeaways. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly