Saints will stay aggressive on offense, no matter the opponent

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is where the Saints will open their season Monday night. The Black and Gold will face a Vikings defense that thrives on takeaways. Drew Brees is aware, just don't expect him or his offense to all of a sudden go conservative.

"No, that's not our mentality," said Brees. "I've heard it said, being phrased 'aggressively smart'. Bottom line is when you have your opportunities to make plays, you have make them. You have opportunities to make big plays and big shots, you take them. If they're not there, you take it down, and you'll just know that you'll call it again another time."

Last season, the Vikings created 27 total takeaways, tied for seventh in the NFL. The Saints must avoid that trap on Monday.

