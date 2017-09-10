JPSO: Man arrested for shooting another man walking through Terrytown neighborhood

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Terrytown that resulted in one man getting injured and another man in jail. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Caneel Street, Saturday around 11:02 p.m.

According to police, the Jefferson Parish 911 Center received a call from a man, identifying himself as 47-year-old Shawn Henderson. He told the operator that he saw a man "scoping out" his home a few minutes prior. The victim was later identified as Donovan White.

Henderson told deputies that he got out of his vehicle armed with his pistol. When he confronted White, the two began to argue before the altercation turned physical. Henderson said that White tried to hit him with an aluminum broom handle he was carrying. He said that he became scared and while the two were struggling, he fired two shots from his gun.

White was brought to University Medical Center to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to the right thigh. He is listed in stable condition. While being questioned by investigators, White said that he was walking through the neighborhood like he normally would do, while carrying a walking stick. He told investigators that as he approached the intersection of Guardian Avenue and Legion Drive, he saw Henderson get out of his truck with a gun in his hand. He said that Henderson questioned what he was doing before making him lie on the ground. White said that he feared for his life and made the decision to try to disarm Henderson. The two began to fight and during the struggle, White was shot in the right leg.

Investigators on scene found two .380 caliber shell casings. They also collected the firearm used by Henderson.

Deputies arrested Henderson for aggravated battery. He was booked in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center after receiving treatment at University Hospital for a broken bone in his hand.

