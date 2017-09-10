Gillen AP poll: Oklahoma moves up to No. 2, LSU holds firm at No - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Gillen AP poll: Oklahoma moves up to No. 2, LSU holds firm at No. 8

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
LSU opens conference play this Saturday at Mississippi State. Source: Mark Lagrange
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners, officially threw their hat in the national championship ring with a 31-16 road win at No. 2 Ohio State. Mayfield's virtuoso performance, 27-of-35 passing, 386 yards, and 3 touchdowns, put the signal-caller in the Heisman talk also. The Sooners, No. 2 in my rankings and nationally, will be on cruise control until October 21st, a road date with Kansas State.

LSU stayed at No. 8 in my rankings, and held at No. 12 in the national AP poll. Danny Etling continues to impress with his deep-ball passing ability. With receivers, D.J. Chark, Drake Davis, and Stephen Sullivan running routes, this offense will only get more dangerous by the week. This Saturday, LSU faces their first road test, visiting Mississippi State in StarkVegas.

The biggest mover in my poll, the Georgia Bulldogs to No. 9. When you bring a true freshman on the road to play under center, Jake Fromm, and win against Notre Dame, you get my respect. I had my doubts about Kirby Smart at UGA, but so far, so good for the Bulldog alum. Next big test, September 30th at Tennessee.

The biggest drop, Ohio State. eight spots to No. 10. I really don't think J.T. Barrett is an upper echelon quarterback. They have super frosh running back J.K. Dobbins to lessen the heat on Barrett, but I don't think that will be enough, when Penn State and Michigan come calling.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

