Gillen AP poll: Oklahoma moves up to No. 2, LSU holds firm at No. 8

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners, officially threw their hat in the national championship ring with a 31-16 road win at No. 2 Ohio State.more>>
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners, officially threw their hat in the national championship ring with a 31-16 road win at No. 2 Ohio State.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and what say YOU about this Saints season? Got them finishing with a playoff spot? I sure do. In fact, I'm predicting a 10-6 finish, which will get them the wild card.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and what say YOU about this Saints season? Got them finishing with a playoff spot? I sure do. In fact, I'm predicting a 10-6 finish, which will get them the wild card.more>>
US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is where the Saints will open their season Monday night. The Black and Gold will face a Vikings defense that thrives on takeaways.more>>
US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is where the Saints will open their season Monday night. The Black and Gold will face a Vikings defense that thrives on takeaways.more>>
The former LSU standout running back and NFL rookie Leonard Fournette made his regular season debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and found the endzone.more>>
The former LSU standout running back and NFL rookie Leonard Fournette made his regular season debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and found the endzone.more>>
Lance Legendre's three touchdown passes, and a stout Easton defense only giving up a little over 200 yards total. led to an Eagle 29-0 shutout of Brother Martin. Legendre connected with Yo'Heinz Tyler on a 45-yard touchdown, and Damien Tate nabbed 55 and 74-yard passes for scores. Easton improves to 2-0 on the season, with both wins coming against Catholic League schools. Last week, the Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Lance Legendre's three touchdown passes, and a stout Easton defense only giving up a little over 200 yards total. led to an Eagle 29-0 shutout of Brother Martin. Legendre connected with Yo'Heinz Tyler on a 45-yard touchdown, and Damien Tate nabbed 55 and 74-yard passes for scores. Easton improves to 2-0 on the season, with both wins coming against Catholic League schools. Last week, the Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>