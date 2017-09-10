Juan's World: Prediction time for the Saints

Welcome in to Juan's World and what say YOU about this Saints season? Got them finishing with a playoff spot? I sure do. In fact, I'm predicting a 10-6 finish, which will get them the wild card.

Yes, they have to start 2-2 and yes they need to win more than they lose in the second and third quarters of the season and yes they need some breaks to go their way. Yes to all of that.

But, I believe in my gut, that this will be the year when all of that happens. And if it doesn't, Drew Brees is a goner to a team that can win now.

So, Saints to the playoffs, yes. Super Bowl???? Pump the breaks on that.

Juan's World, Juan's World, Excellent!!!!!!!!

