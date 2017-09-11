One killed, two others wounded in two separate Central City shoo - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One killed, two others wounded in two separate Central City shootings

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One woman was shot and killed and two other people were shot in two separate Central City shootings.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, a woman was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Jackson Avenue

In the second shooting, two people were wounded by gunfire near the intersection of Willow and Josephine streets.

No further information is currently available.

