One killed, two others wounded in two separate Central City shootings

One woman was shot and killed and two other people were shot in two separate Central City shootings.more>>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.more>>
When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleanians sought shelter in states like Florida. This weekend Floridians did the same when thousands fled Irma by driving in their cars to New Orleans.more>>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.more>>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.more>>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.more>>
Now that Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves over the Western Florida Peninsula, the focus in South Carolina is possible impacts for the Lowcountry.more>>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.more>>
