Your Weather Authority: Cool, dry air continues in the area

Beautiful weather will continue across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi to start the week as the circulation around Irma continues to send cool, dry air to the area.

Sunny skies, low humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s can be expected through mid-week.

Overnight lows will reach the upper 50s and low 60s on the north shore with mid to upper 60s south of the lake.

We will begin to see some gradual warming toward the end of the week with humidity returning and highs climbing into the upper 80s. Over the weekend, highs will likely reach the 90-degree mark.

Hurricane Irma will continue to move north through Florida Monday, likely weakening to tropical storm status later in the day.

Jose will meander in the Atlantic, but likely be pulled out to sea by later this week.

There is still some threat to the northern Leeward Islands that were already devastated by Irma.

Neither of these storms is threatening southeast Louisiana.

