Irma weakens to a tropical storm

Irma has weakened to a tropical storm, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 7 a.m. Tropical Storm Irma was located about 30 miles north-northeast of Cedar Key, Florida and about 105 miles north-northwest of Tampa, Florida.

While there are still some hurricane force gusts, maximum sustained winds are now 70 mph.

The storm is moving to the north-northwest at 18 mph.

