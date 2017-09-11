Parking remains tight in the CBD

Some Floridians are waking up in New Orleans after driving here to escape Irma.

The influx is making parking extremely tight at in CBD parking structures.

Local garage operators are alerting those coming to work about the crowded parking situation.

But regular parkers are also asked to be compassionate and patient.

An estimated 6.3 million people were ordered to evacuate Florida, according to Florida officials.

Downtown garages are packed with vehicles bearing Florida license tags.

The garage on Fulton Street at Convention Center Boulevard and the Howard Street Park & Ride are also full.

All parking spots are expected to be filled Monday morning before local traffic arrives.

“It's going to be tough,” said Jacob Micas of parking management services. “You know, most of the people that came in this weekend are going to be here until Tuesday or Wednesday. Generally, Sunday evening most of our garages and lots would be empty and now you can see, we're at half capacity or more at all of them already.”

Parking operators will put out signs to help local drivers find extra spots.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.