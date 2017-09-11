Federal, state, city agencies team up to fight violent crime

The U.S. Department of Justice opened its national public safety partnership summit Monday at the Sheraton on Canal Street.

The National Public Safety Partnership was established after an executive order from President Donald Trump.

The president's order emphasizes the role of the justice department in combating violent crime.

Officials say the summit will provide a framework to enhance federal support for state and local law enforcement.

The help will be geared toward aggressively investigating and prosecuting violent criminals especially criminals involved in gun crime, drug trafficking, and gang violence.

During the summit, agencies will explore several topics on training and technical assistance.

The idea is the federal partnership could help effectively reduce crime here in New Orleans.

