Jim Henderson: 'Mark Ingram is still your number one running back'

The Saints find themselves in a national spotlight as they start the season in prime time with new signing Adrian Peterson making his return to Minnesota. The game was scheduled several days before the former league MVP signed in New Orleans but he has undoubtedly become the focus of the build-up.

Peterson has officially been listed as a starter alongside incumbent Mark Ingram at running back, the only position on the Saints depth chart which lists two starters. Ingram is coming off his first thousand-yard rushing season while Peterson has been limited to 20 games the last three years due to injury and suspension.

FOX 8 Saints Analyst Jim Henderson does not see Peterson being a prominent part of the week one offense "I don't think it's going to be that big, I really don't. We've seen him very seldom in the preseason.

I think Mark Ingram is still your number one running back and as long as Drew Brees has the football in his hands, that's how you'll beat this team is throwing it, probably not running it with Adrian Peterson but it will be really interesting to feel the electricity and excitement of Vikings fans and what Saints fans will be here when he finally gets on the field."

Peterson played in the Saints' third preseason game, tallying seven touches on offense for a total of 14 yards. Ingram and Peterson will also be sharing snaps with rookie Alvin Kamara, who showed big play potential in the preseason.

Jim Henderson provides analysis of the Saints on FOX 8 each week on Thursday during FOX 8 News at 10 PM. The day after games, he calls into FOX 8 News at 8 AM for the Black & Gold Rewind, then joins FOX 8 News at 5 PM for his Commentary and finishes the day with his Black & Gold Review Show at 10:35 PM. He also contributes to the 14 editions of FOX 8 Live Tailgate, which typically airs at 10 a.m. on Sundays before Saints noon games.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.