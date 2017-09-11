Jim Henderson: 'Mark Ingram is still your number one running back'

The Saints find themselves on a national spotlight as they start the season in prime time with new signing Adrian Peterson.more>>
The Saints find themselves on a national spotlight as they start the season in prime time with new signing Adrian Peterson making his return to Minnesota. The game was scheduled several days before the former league MVP signed in New Orleans but he has undoubtedly become the focus of the build-up.more>>
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners, officially threw their hat in the national championship ring with a 31-16 road win at No. 2 Ohio State.
Welcome in to Juan's World and what say YOU about this Saints season? Got them finishing with a playoff spot? I sure do. In fact, I'm predicting a 10-6 finish, which will get them the wild card.
US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is where the Saints will open their season Monday night. The Black and Gold will face a Vikings defense that thrives on takeaways.
