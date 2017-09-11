La. Wildlife and Fisheries agents deploy to assist in Irma aftermath

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries deployed agents and assets to Florida to assist with search and rescue and security during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries deployed agents and assets to Florida to assist with search and rescue and security during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

LDWF sent 55 agents with 53 trucks, 50 vessels, a mobile command center and three support trailers to the Pensacola area Sunday. Upon arrival to Pensacola, agents were then sworn in by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Law Enforcement Division.

Agents will be staged in the Pensacola area until the storm moves north and it is safe to travel into the southern portions of the state. LDWF Agents will be working in coordination with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Law Enforcement Division and the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Law Enforcement Division during the duration of the aftermath.

Agents will remain in Florida until no longer needed.

