NOLA will 'Geaux Blue' to show police appreciation

Residents, businesses, and New Orleans landmarks will be decked out in blue on Wednesday as a way to say thank you to the New Orleans Police Department.

The color change is part of the annual "Geaux Blue Nola Day."

Geaux Blue Nola Day was established by resolution of the New Orleans City Council as an annual day to recognize the importance of the New Orleans Police Department.

All residents are encouraged to wear blue clothing or ribbons and decorating their homes, mailboxes, trees, and businesses with big, beautiful blue wreaths, bows, lights and other decorative items.

The idea is that the men and women of NOPD will see blue wherever they work and know that they are appreciated.

Local landmarks, such as the Mercedes Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Arena, and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will light up in blue in the evening.

School administrators have also been asked to encourage their students to invite officers to come out and speak to classes, by creating artwork, writing notes or making goodies to deliver to district stations.

There will also be the first citywide how will you “Geaux Blue.”

Who: The city of New Orleans and New Orleans City Council

What: Press conference

When: Monday, September 11, 2017, 11 a.m.

Where: The steps of City Hall 1300 Perdido Street, New Orleans, La. 70112

