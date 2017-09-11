After Further Review: Why getting 1-0 is so important for Saints

On December 29, 2013, the Saints ended the regular season with a 42-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That win made them 11-5.

That was 1,351 days, just three and a half months shy of four years, ago. It’s also the last time the Saints last had a winning record at any

point during the regular season.

That isn’t just the final record; it's also the week-to-week records. At no point during the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons have the Saints had

more wins than losses on their record. They haven’t even been 1-0 or 2-1. It’s felt like forever since this team had any real positive momentum in a season.

What’s worse, the Saints have stumbled to 1-3 starts in each of the last three seasons. The hole got so deep so fast, it cast a funk over

the entire city and fan base before the calendar barely touched October.

Sure, they battled back to respectability in each of those seasons but deep down everyone knew how things would end up.

That’s been the most frustrating aspect for an organization that for years had the expectation of winning. In those years, things just always

seemed to go right. It’s been quite some time since they’ve had that kind of confident mojo.

Tonight will be their first opportunity to change that. On paper, it only counts for one. But psychologically, it could mean so much more

than simply being 1-0.

