LSU linebacker Arden Key cleared to return for Miss. St. game

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced at his Monday presser linebacker Arden Key is cleared to return against Mississippi State on Saturday.

"We're fired up to have Arden Key back," said Ed Orgeron.

Key underwent shoulder surgery in May, and missed the first two games of the regular season.

"He's got to pass a couple of test here and there. Some of them his strength wasn't up to par. Every week his strength and flexibility was getting better and better, closer to our target. Today he's at that target. We planned the whole time, that we thought that this game he would be ready at, we weren't for sure though. Obviously he is, he worked very hard. Obviously he's a little heavier than he played last year. He's going to have to get in game shape. I'm going to see how he does this week," said Orgeron.

Most NFL draft analyst project Key to be a top ten pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

