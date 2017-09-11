Man falls asleep in the drive-through lane, tells police he was high

A 37-year old man never got the fast food he wanted after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel of a drive-through restaurant. Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue says officers received a call around1:15 am Monday morning of someone passed out in the drive-through lane of a restaurant in the 300 block of North Canal Blvd.

The driver, identified as John Sewell, Jr. was reportedly in his 2008 GMC Canyon when police arrived at the scene. Police say he was unconscious at the steering wheel. Concerned that he was wake up and drive to drive off, one of the offers on the scene turned the vehicle off and removed the ignition key.

When police woke him up, Sewell immediately tried to put the vehicle gear into drive, according to officers on scene. Police say they then ordered Sewell out of the car, but he continued to try to put the vehicle gear into drive. After some time, Sewell, who police say appeared to be disoriented, exited the vehicle.

Officers say when they patted Sewell down for weapons, they found a glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue in it. Sewell admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier. When Officers asked Sewell why he was asleep at the wheel, they say he told them it was a combination of being tired and high.

Officers said Sewell perform a standardized field sobriety test and performed poorly.

Sewell was arrested and transported to the Thibodaux Police Department where he refused to provide a breath sample. A warrant was obtained for Sewell’s blood, and properly drawn by a medical professional at the hospital.John Sewell Jr. is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he awaits his bond to be set.

