David: Sunny skies, low humidity for remainder of work week

Beautiful weather will continue across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi to start the week as the circulation around Irma continues to send cool, dry air our way. Sunny skies, low humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid 80s can be expected through mid-week. Overnight lows will reach the upper 50s and low 60s on the north shore with mid to upper 60s south of the lake.

Another push of dry and somewhat cooler air arrives on Tuesday. There could be some clouds around especially north of the lake. Otherwise, very nice weather is expected for the rest of the work week.

We will begin to see some gradual warming toward the end of the week with humidity returning and highs climbing into the upper 80s. Over the weekend, highs will likely reach the 90-degree mark.

Irma will continue to move north through Florida today while Jose will meander in the Atlantic through the rest of this week. Elsewhere we are not expecting any tropical threats to our region for this upcoming week.

