Endangered missing person reported in St. Tammany Parish

Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are looking for a woman who disappeared.

Investigators say Michelle Lee Stogner last had contact with her family in early July 2017 in the area of Highway 190 and Highway 22 in Covington. But no one has heard from her since Sunday.

Due to suffering from mental health issues, Stogner is considered an endangered missing person.

Stogner, 43, is described as 5’9” with long blonde dyed hair. She weighs between 170-200 pounds.

If you have information about Stogner's whereabouts, please call 985-898-2338.

