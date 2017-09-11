Louisiana National Guard sending soldiers to help FL storm recovery

Louisiana Air National Guard provides command coordination to first responders in TX after Harvey. (Source: LA Nat'l Guard)

The Louisiana National Guard will deploy more 150 Soldiers to Lake City, FL on Tuesday to help in response and recovery efforts from Hurricane Irma.

The battalion was ordered to go after a request for assistance from impacted states came under the emergency management assistance compact agreement.

More than 65 vehicles and equipment will convoy from Camp Villere, in Slidell, and travel to Lake City where they will join the response. The 922nd Engineer Company, 528th Engineer Battalion will provide five engineer work teams to protect key assets and ensure the health and public safety of citizens.

The 922nd has units in Gonzales, Plaquemine and Baton Rouge. The 205th Engineer Battalion headquartered in Bogalusa and the 1023rd Engineer Company headquartered in Bastrop are also sending soldiers with the 922nd.

