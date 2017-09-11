Terrytown homeowner shoots man he thought was taking pictures of his house

“They jog every day, all day. We just feel safe in our neighborhood,” Terrytown resident Shelita Fletcher said.

People who live along Guardian Avenue are still scratching their heads about why a shooting unfolded on their street.

“I’m shocked. I’m really shocked,” Fletcher said.

Jefferson Parish Deputies say 47-year-old Shawn Henderson called 911 Saturday around 11 p.m.

“He requested that deputies show up at the intersection of Guardian Avenue and Legion Drive in Terrytown," said Interim Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto. "Mr. Henderson had received information from one of his neighbors that a male had been walking by his house and appeared to have been taking pictures of his house as he walked by.”

Deputies said Henderson decided to drive around the neighborhood and look for the man. They said he found him at Guardian and Legion Drive. That’s when they said Henderson decided to take matters into his own hands before deputies arrived. Deputies said he confronted the man FOX 8 is choosing not to identify, but Lopinto referred to him as "Mr. White."

“Mr. Henderson exited his vehicle with a handgun that he lawfully owned, confronted Mr. White and asked him to stay here and asked him why he was taking pictures of the house,” Lopinto said.

Lopinto said Mr. White had no idea why he was being confronted and began using his walking stick to try to disarm Henderson.

“During the fight, both of them admit to being involved in a short scuffle during which Mr. Henderson fired two shots. One of them struck Mr. White in his right leg,” Lopinto said.

“When I pulled up there was maybe four or five cop cars blocking the street,” Mike Vernace said.

Vernace was shocked by the police activity in his neighborhood. Henderson was arrested for aggravated battery. Deputies said after investigating, they concluded that White did nothing wrong.

“We examined his cell phone," Lopinto said. "There was no pictures of any house on that cell phone. It doesn’t appear he was involved in any criminal activity. In cases of citizens trying to make arrests in certain cases, they have the right to make a citizen’s arrest when a crime in certain cases. They have the right to make a citizen’s arrest when a crime is committed. Taking a picture of someone’s front yard isn’t a crime in the state of Louisiana.”

Henderson was released from jail on a $20,000 bond. White is in stable condition.

